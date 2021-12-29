Odisha becomes country’s 1st State to digital life certificate for pensioners

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the Digital Life Certificate mechanism for pensioners with Odisha becoming the country’s first State to implement such a digital service for the pensioners.

As 153 new officers joined the Odisha Civil Services, Chief Minister Patnaik addressing the new entrants in an orientation programme on virtual mode said “this new system, identification and life certificates can now be submitted by the pensioners using Artificial Intelligence based Video-verification process”.

This service will be of immense help to the pensioners as they can now submit their identification and Life Certificates digitally, without visiting any Government Office simply by using their mobile phones. This facility will also be available at the ‘Mo Seva Kendras’ located across the state, he said adding that Odisha has become the first State to implement such a digital service for the pensioners.

Patnaik also launched E-Diary, under which all information contained in the Government Diary can be readily and conveniently accessed by citizens using their mobile phones.

“No matter how amazing and innovative a strategy is, its true success is dependent on its effective implementation”, Patnaik observed, suggesting the officers to work judiciously, with honesty and integrity, for the benefit of the people.

Welcoming the newly recruited State civil servants, Patnaik said, “Civil Service is unique in its own way. It is not just a profession. It is a Service towards your motherland and its common man. At no point of time, under no circumstances you should let down the trust of the common man. Each and every decision and action taken by you must be towards strengthening their hope and trust reposed on you.”

Highlighting that the development of the state and welfare of the poor remain at the core of all the governmental initiatives, he said that “it is only through the hard work and devotion of young and capable officers like them, the people will be able to reap the true benefits of state’s initiatives and our State can become number one state”.