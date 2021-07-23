In the midst of decreasing COVID-19 positive cases, Odisha on Thursday achieved a milestone with the total number of dose administration of vaccines surpassing the 1.5 crore mark amid a periodic shortage of vaccines.

Despite the milestone achieved, the State so far accounts for only 11% fully vaccinated people coverage out of over 3.09 crore eligible vaccine population above 18 years of age. The inoculation figure includes the beneficiaries of both the first and second doses. The State requires 6.18 crore doses to fully vaccinate its vaccine-eligible population.

It’s still miles to go as far as achieving universal vaccination coverage and it is not the proper time to flaunt or boast of success with possible third wave infecting the susceptible un-vaccinated people staring at the State, said public health experts.

“Odisha crossed another milestone in #COVID19 vaccination drive: 1.5 Crore doses administered! Our thanks to each and every member of Team Health Odisha & all citizens of our State for enabling this. #OdishaCares #COVID19Vaccination”, the Health and Family Welfare Department informed in its official Twitter handle.