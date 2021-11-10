Odisha: 58 children among 387 infected with COVID-19 in last 24 hours, daily infection rises by 31%

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State marginally increased by almost 31% in the last 24 hours as 387 fresh infections were detected from 25 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,44,428, the health authorities said.

Four fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,368 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.60% continued to remain below 1% for almost a month.

Odisha registered more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as 461 people recuperated from the disease as against 387 fresh cases. This is for the seventh successive day that the State’s recoveries have surpassed the daily tally.

Of the new infectees, 58 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 14.98% against the previous day’s 19.59 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 195. The district accounted for 51 per cent of the new infections while five out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five- Kandhamal, Boudh (2 each),Keonjhar, Nabarangpur (6 each) and Angul (8)- districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 1,442 active cases.

The state currently has 2,980 active COVID-19 cases while 10,33,027 patients including 461 on Tuesday recovering from the disease.

As 387 samples gave positive results out of 64,302 samples tested on Tuesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.60 per cent as against previous day’s 0.55%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.64 percent while more than 2.25 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March, 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.90% while active cases account for 0.28% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.95% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

A total of 3,93,91,858 vaccine-eligible adult population has so far been administered with COVID-19 jibes. Of them 2,64,96,241were inoculated with the first dose while 1,28,95,617 were fully vaccinated. The State accounts for 3.09 crore vaccine-eligible people while the government has a target to inoculate all the eligible people with the first dose of the vaccine.