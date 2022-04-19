No Covid death in Odisha for 3 days

The coastal State on Tuesday logged 16 more COVID-19 cases, which took the caseload to 12,87,951, while the death toll remained static at 9,123 with no fresh fatality for the third day in a row, the health department said adding that today’s test positivity rate (TPR) stayed at 0.08%.

The State now has 111 active cases while as many as 15 districts- Ganjam, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Koraput, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh- have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

Two children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 17,834 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 23 districts did not report any infection.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,87,935, including 12,78,664 recoveries as 12 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.27% while active cases (105) account for 0.08% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.45% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.01% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.88% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,48,06,562 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,95,17,672 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 10,10,497 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. More than 95% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.