NHRC notice to Odisha Govt. over sterilization death

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday directed the Odisha health and family welfare department to furnish Action Taken Report (ATR) within four weeks on the death of a 27-year-old woman due to alleged botched sterilization surgery in a government-run hospital.

The petition moved by rights activist and lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy had drawn the attention of NHRC alleging that victim woman Deepa Kaibarta died on 11 July at Khariar Sub-Divisional hospital while undergoing sterilization surgery.

After her surgery by the gynecologist, she was shifted to Nuapada District headquarters hospital. Later, the victim complained of severe stomach pain and her health started deteriorating. Due to gross absence of post-surgical care, she also suffered profuse internal bleeding. Finally, the victim was finally referred to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla, where she died.

Tripathy had sought for legal action against the delinquent public authorities, compensation for the bereaved family of the deceased and for preventive action by the concerned authorities and department to avert recurrence of such incidents in future.