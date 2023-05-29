NHRC awards Rs 4 lakh compensation to electrocuted farmer’s family

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha chief Secretary to release Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of a small and marginal farmer, who was electrocuted in the Bhadrak district, in August last year as compensation.

The apex rights panel acting on a petition filed by an activist and lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy, passed the order.

Ramesh Chandra Nayak, while returning from his agricultural field after finishing his work on 18 August 2022, was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live electric wire lying on the road. The death of the farmer due to negligence on part of the power distribution company, the petition stated.

The Commission directed the chief secretary to submit a compliance report of payment along with proof of payment within six weeks.