NCST summons Bhadrak Collector, SP for Tribal kids’ bomb blast injuries

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued a summons and sought for personal appearance of the District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Bhadrak in connection with injury caused to tribal kids in a bomb explosion on 28 March.

The commission passed the order on a petition filed by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy.

The bomb explosion occurred at Trikona Chowk in Bhadrak district on 28 March, 2022, leaving four tribal children injured.

Tripathy also requested the Commission to investigate all the angles of the incident and ensure appropriate medical treatment with rehabilitation of the tribal children with appropriate medical care, rehabilitation and compensation.