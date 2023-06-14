NCST seeks Centre, Odisha report on Polavaram displacement

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has sought a detailed report from the Chief Secretary of Odisha and the Secretary, union Jal Shakti Ministry over the exact situation, preparedness and process of rehabilitation and resettlement of tribals, facing displacement threat affected due to Polavaram Project.

The NCST has sought for detailed replies within 15 days on a petition moved by lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy,

While the Polavaram project is nearing completion, it is assessed that 6,316 persons from Odisha and 11,766 persons in Chhattisgarh will be affected due the project.

Though a rehabilitation plan for the would-be displaced and construction of protective embankments is proposed, actual work is not yet undertaken by project authorities, Tripathy contended.

The petition urged the NCST to examine all the factual position and applicable laws, rules and regulations and the legitimate rights of the tribals including proper rehabilitation and resettlement with dignified life.

The Polavaram Project is an under construction multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari River in the Eluru District and East Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh. The project has been accorded National project status by the Central Government of India.

It may be noted here that the Odisha government had been opposing the project for its design which could pose danger for Odisha. People in Malkangiri district are apprehensive that the project on completion will pave the way for submergence of tribal villages. It will lead to mass displacement of primitive tribals, flooding of fertile agricultural lands and submergence of large extent of forest areas.

Telangana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh governments had earlier petitioned the Supreme Court against the Polavaram project. The apex court had issued a directive to the Centre to reach a consensus on the matter.