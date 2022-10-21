Naxal dump unearthed on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

Odisha police have busted an ammunition dump suspected to have been used by the Maoists for illegal manufacturing and repair of weapons at Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected area in Malkangiri district along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

“On the basis of specific information received, an intensive search was conducted at Tulsi Reserve forest under Mathili police station jurisdiction bordering Odisha-Chhattisgarh ,” police said in statement on Friday.

This has led to recovery and seizure of huge quantities of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms, laptop/Notebook, multi-meter, medicines including oral contraceptives which indicate exploitative nature of cadres towards women cadres.

It is suspected that these articles were intended to target civilians and security forces, police said.

The seized articles included among other things six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and two country-made guns.

This is a major jolt to the subversive and anti-national design of Maoists in this area. We are suspecting that these explosives along with other articles belong to the Maoists cadres of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) and they were intended to be used against innocent civilians and security forces to carry out their subversive, anti-national activities. In the wake of recovery, further combing and search operations are going on in this area, police added.