Monsoon retreats from Odisha

Decks are cleared for the onset of winter in Odisha with the Bhubaneswar regional centre of India Meteorological Centre officially announcing the withdrawal of southwest monsoon in the State.

“The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire State,” the weather bulletin issued by India Meteorological Centre here said.

The monsoon had already withdrawn from several parts of India around 15 October. The eastern parts of the State had experienced rainfall due to two back-to-back low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal. The southwest monsoon had arrived in the coastal state in the second week of June, was weak in its initial phase, and became active in the later part of the season. It officially remained active till the third week of October before withdrawing, added IMD officials.