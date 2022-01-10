‘Mo Khata’ organic manure initiative completes one year in Bhubaneswar

The Mo Khata’ initiative by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to upscale the production of organic fertilizer by way of door-to-door collection of waste in the city has turned one year old.

Yesterday in simple observation, the Swachha Sathis in charge of the counter made a flower decoration here.

During one year the counter has sold 40 metric tons of this organic compost. This is a stepping stone to enrich green Bhubaneswar and promote city sanitation to the desirable extent. The initiative taken a year back has grown up and crossed a healthy milestone.

Cooperation of citizens through segregation of waste at source, the dedication of Swachha Sathis and sanitation wing of BMC are the contributing factors of this success, said Suvendu Kumar Sahoo, Deputy Commissioner Sanitation, BMC.

In a bid to popularize the use of organic compost, the “MO Khata Counter” was inaugurated on 8 January 2021 by Odisha Chief Secretary of Suresh Chandra Mohapatra in presence of the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department G. Mathivatnan near Rajmahal Chhak, Bhubaneswar.

The counter is managed by Self Help Group members who sell the product and take advance orders for supply.