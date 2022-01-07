Mastermind of Rs five crore national health mission funds fraud held

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha police arrested the mastermind of Rs 5 crore worth of National Health Mission fraud perpetrated in Subarnapur district on 7 April 2021.

The prime accused Bikash Kumar Mansingh was arrested by Rourkela yesterday. Earlier four others had been taken into custody in connection with the fraud.

Mansingh with complicity with his accomplices had hacked the server of National Health Mission-run Zilla Swasthya Samiti in Subarnapur district to transfer more than Rs five crore government funds to another bank account.

The arrested persons had perpetrated the crime on 7 April by applying their information technology skills by hacking the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) of the National Health Mission.

The fraud had come to light after the Chief District Medical Officer of Subarnapur found the mysterious disappearance of funds to the tune of Rs.5,01,50,000 from the official account of NHM. Acting on a complaint lodged by CDMO, the EOW sleuths had swung into action in cracking the economic offence.

Mansingh, the 5th accused in the case, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code section 420 and Information Technology (IT) Act and was later remanded to judicial custody, EOW officials concluded.