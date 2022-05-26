Maoists torch construction company’s vehicles in Kalahandi

Armed militias of outlawed CPI (Maoist) outfit set afire three vehicles at the camp office of a construction agency engaged in road construction work in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said on Thursday.

A group of armed militias of the banned outfit barged into the construction company office at Tala Pipili village under Sadar police station jurisdiction and torched the JCB excavator, a tipper besides a tractor besides other construction tools late last night, police said.

A private agency was carrying out the road construction work at a remote village and the ultras were opposed to the laying of the road.

The outfit had earlier warned the agency of dire consequence and asked to suspend the road work, according to police sources.

The Maoists after resorting to vandalism to register their protest against the road project work left the spot leaving behind leaflets.

The area where the ultras triggered violence is a far-flung village bereft of road connectivity and cut off from the mainstream. As road communication will put a break on their unlawful activities, the Maoists are bent upon stopping the road work, a senior police official said.

The security forces have rushed to the spot and launched combing operations in the area.