Vedanta Lanjigarh deploys advanced Energy Management System for enhanced energy efficiency

Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh, one of India’s leading producers of smelter grade alumina and a unit of Vedanta Aluminium, recently launched was advanced Energy Management System (EMS) across its power plant.

The EMS will help monitor the energy performance parameters of 120 critical electrical assets, thereby enhancing energy efficiency levels across the plant.

The initiative is a notable digitalisation effort that will result in enhanced functional optimization and increased automation of the refinery operations.

The Energy Management System is a crucial component within manufacturing industries to ensure systematic monitoring, analysis, control, and optimization of critical assets.

It is an integrated setup that monitors the optimal energy distribution and reliability of various critical equipment and comes with trigger systems to check for any unexpected deviations, while providing quality checks and energy improvement recommendations, leading to overall energy efficiency.

Leveraging a data-driven approach, the system is executed through a central database, ensuring end-to-end consolidation of the entire refinery’s operations.

The alumina refining process has significant energy requirements, which are primarily fulfilled by a captive co-generation power plant. Implementing advanced, automated, and data-driven processes such as the Energy Management System increases operational efficiency and leads to significant GHG (Green House Gas) emissions reduction.

Through its focus on the adoption of innovative and leading technologies, the company reaffirms its commitment to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2050 or sooner, as part of its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO – Alumina Business, Vedanta Ltd said, “Our pursuit of operations excellence is deeply rooted in a sustainable business model. Through initiatives such as Energy Management Systems, we are committed towards bolstering our energy efficiency. In an industry that requires an uninterrupted supply of energy, we are integrating cleaner and more sustainable energy systems to significantly reduce our carbon footprint, thereby shaping a prosperous and sustainable future for all.”

Vedanta’s alumina refinery has achieved several recognitions for its energy efficiency initiatives under several Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) circles as well as from Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Government of India.

The awards were in recognition of its energy efficient performance, utilizing renewable energy sources, and energy utilization improvements through in-depth analysis.

Vedanta Aluminium has committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050 or sooner by adopting a two-fold strategy of reducing its carbon footprint by increasing operational excellence and enhancing the quantum of renewables in its energy mix, while also offsetting its carbon footprint through extensive afforestation efforts.

Through its operations, the company is enabling wider global access to responsibly produced, high-quality aluminium to ensure a greener future for the planet.