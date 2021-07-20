The devotee-less Bahuda Yatra (return car festival) of the Holy Trinity commenced here on Tuesday amidst chanting of slokas and sounds of conch shells, the beating of cymbals, and mridangas.

In view of the prevailing Covid health crisis, the Odisha government has clamped curfew in the pilgrim not to allow any devotee to witness the Yatra.

The presiding deities of the famous Sri Jagannath temple – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and their sister Devi Subhadra – are seated atop three magnificent wooden chariots after they were brought out of the Sri Gundicha temple in ceremonial ‘Pahandi Bije’ procession in the morning.

After completion of the ‘Pahandi’ rituals, the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Divyasingha Dev had performed ‘Chherapanhara’ (sweeping of the chariot floors in a golden broom) in the three chariots.

Then the Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhan Peetha Swamy Nischalananda Saraswati visited the chariots with his disciples and offered prayers to the deities.

All preparations are over and the three chariots would be drawn by the servitors on the sprawling Grand Road.