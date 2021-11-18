LOPAR turns into depression on TN coast, likely to cross near Chennai on Friday

The well-marked low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and nearby areas concentrated into a depression close to north Tamil Nadu coast on Thursday morning and lay centered about 310 km south-east of Chennai, SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) said.

The system was likely to move in a west-north-westerly direction and cross near Chennai by Friday morning, it said.

Under its influence, moderate rainfall may occur at a few places in south Odisha districts from today and continue till Saturday. Light rainfall may be experienced in coastal Odisha during the period, it said.

The cloudy sky may continue from November 21 till 24 with isolated places experiencing light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Clear sky conditions may gradually prevail from November 24 with a fall in night temperature from November 25, it said.