ITI-ULB tie-up for maintenance of equipment in wealth centres

The departments of Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) and Skill Development and Technical Education initiated joint measures for strengthening the Wealth Centres in the ULBs functioning under the Decentralised solid waste management under 5T initiative. MoUs were signed between the Directorate of Municipal Administration and Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTET) and between the 114 ULBs and 33 ITIs for repair and maintenance of equipment of Wealth Centres and sanitation Vehicles.

Minister H&UD, Pratap Jena said Odisha has made rapid strides in solid waste management in which the Wealth Centres are playing a key role. The Wealth Centres (WCs) comprising Micro Composting Centres (MCCs) and Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) are successfully operated by Mission Shakti groups.

They play a crucial role in collection, segregation, transportation, treatment, and reuse of wet and dry waste across all the 114 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), he said.

“The signing of MoU will result in a ULB level partnership where ITIs will undertake repair and maintenance of equipment & vehicles at the Wealth Centres and also in building the skill and capacities of students and trainers in the ITIs,” he added.

Minister of State, Skill Development and Technical Education, Premananda Nayak said 33 ITIs will partner with 114 ULBs for service and maintenance of equipment & vehicles in the Wealth Centers.

The ULBs have been facing the problem in periodical breakdown, repair and maintenance of equipment due to poor after-sale service from manufacturers, noted G. Mathi Vathanan, Principal Secretary, H&UD. To resolve the problem the ITI, ULB partnership has been formulated, he added.