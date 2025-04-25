Beyond the wrench

India’s job market stands at a critical juncture. With about 60 crore unemployed and aging youth, the nation must act swiftly to avoid turning its demographic dividend into an economic burden without losing more time as delays will only deepen the crisis. Recent global shifts ~ especially the tariff war unleashed by President Donald Trump ~ underscore India’s urgent need to build a resilient, self-sustaining workforce with skill-oriented training through ITIs and other institutions.

The automobile sector, offering vast opportunities in EVs, green energy, and AI-driven technology, could be a game changer in creating secure, respectable, and self-reliant largescale employment. However, despite holding diplomas and degrees in automobile engineering, many students remain unprepared for real-world challenges, missing vital job opportunities due to their lack of practical expertise in modern automobile technology and inadequate communication skills ~ both in vernacular and English.

Advertisement

For industries, corporate bodies, and State administrations, selecting candidates who can seamlessly integrate theoretical learning with practical execution remains a daunting task. The frustration among trainees who have invested significant financial resources and time in education is understandable, but the blame does not rest on them alone and needs to be equally shared by scores of training institutions which have not yet restructured their curricula to include realistic training that will equip students with hands-on expertise, communication skills, and an in-depth understanding of modern automobile technology. It is imperative that educational institutions imparting technical education address these gaps and seek solutions for bridging them effectively.

Advertisement

Over the past two decades, India has experienced an automobile revolution, with manufacturers introducing computer-controlled and electronically integrated vehicles. The modern automobile is no longer just a mechanical machine ~ it incorporates sophisticated electronic modules, advanced diagnostics, and high-tech safety systems. For consumers, a car represents more than just a mode of transportation ~ it is a necessity for work, education, leisure, and overall mobility. However, en – suring the reliability and failsafe operation of these vehicles require skilled professionals who can diagnose and rectify faults efficiently and with precision at affordable cost.

Yet, India’s training ecosystem lags behind. While major automobile manufacturers provide limited training to technicians within their authorized service centers, independent mechanics and non-branded workshops often lack access to such specialized knowledge. Strangely in India, car manufacturers and dealers tend to monopolise critical model-related borrowed technical data and are reluctant to share this with do-it-yourself (DIY) customers or training institutions even on payment, something totally against consumer rights and business ethics. Due to non-availability of technical data, affordable diagnostic tools and scanners etc, professional training suffers, leaving diploma holders ill equipped to deal with modern automobile complexities.

This results in widening the gap between industry expectations and available ill trained unemployable aspirants. Moreover, despite India having over 14,800 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) affiliated with the Directorate General of Training (DGT), most ITIs still rely on outdated fourstroke Fiat-type engines for their training modules. Modern ECM systems, injector based technology, ADAS calibration, precision wheel alignment, tire balancing, and advanced cooling systems etc. are taught only in a rudimentary fashion, leaving students underprepared for actual industry challenges.

In comparison, countries like Germany and Japan have developed strong partnerships between automobile manufacturers, educational institutions, and independent garages, ensuring graduates gain hands-on exposure to the latest vehicle technologies. Structured apprenticeship programmes allow technicians to work with new car models, making them industry-ready upon graduation. For India’s automobile sector to truly thrive, technical training must be reimagined. Automotive technician programmes should integrate practical exposure with advanced diagnostic knowledge to ensure students possess skills relevant to industry needs. Training modules should include:

* Structured Courses: ITIs and engineering colleges must revamp syllabi to include realtime training on modern automobile systems.

* Mandatory Data Sharing: Manufacturers and Dealers must be legally bound to share car-specific workshop manuals and discouraged to monopolize the technical specifications required to undertake proper repairs and maintenance of the high tech vehicles.

* Hands-on Experience: Technical institutions need to collaborate with industry players to offer workshops where students can get on the job training to work on vehicles.

* Affordable Equipment: Indigenous development of car scanners, diagnostic tools and software must be prioritized to support small-scale and non branded workshops.

* Communication Training: Students need effective professional communication skills to enhance their career prospects and client interactions. An often overlooked aspect is the participation of women in the automobile sector. Across the U.S. and Europe, female technicians thrive in professional workshops, proving that expertise in vehicle servicing is not gender-dependent. In India, however, the industry still remains male dominated. It is only at dealer run authorized workshops that girls are employed, mainly at the reception counters or at service desks for tele-fixing service schedules.

By encouraging young women ~ especially from economically weaker backgrounds ~ to enroll in automotive technical programmes, the sector can unlock new avenues for their financial independence, self-reliance and also open avenues for sustainable job opportunities as technicians, supervisors and even as workshop managers. Many technical institutes do offer automotive training but lack the basic workshop infrastructure needed to make their students industry-ready. To bridge this gap, educational institutions must transform their existing workshops into modern training hubs. A blueprint for Transformation must include the following:

* Comprehensive Syllabus: ITIs and Colleges need to develop structured diploma and degree programmes that include indepth training on modern automobile systems in simple vernacular or English language.

* Professional Development: Emphasis should be placed on communication skills and industry-standard work ethics.

* Smart Classrooms: Institutions will need to redesign classrooms with audio-visual aids for enhanced theoretical learning.

* Library and Research Facilities: Students should have access to an extensive repository of technical literature and reading space.

* Affordable Fee Structure: With little effort, affordable education can be accessible to students across different economic backgrounds. The Government must share its responsibility to increase education sector allocation beyond just the 6 per cent of GDP target set by National Education Policy (NEP) to provide required subsidy to achieve quality training.

* Modernized Workshops: Institutes need to equip their workshop facilities with hydraulic lifts, diagnostic tools, and repair stations to mimic real-world work environments. * Utility Planning: Workshops will also need to ensure adequate electricity, water supply, and accessibility for vehicles.

* Collaborations with Industry: Private car owners and industry leaders should be invited to engage in training programs, ensuring real-time exposure. One successful and effective model to emulate is that of a medical college ~ where students receive theoretical instruction alongside practical on-the job training with real patients. In the same manner, existing automobile workshops within technical institutes can easily be modified to allow students to practically work on customer cars for diagnostics, rectification, repairs and routine maintenance. This dual approach would provide valuable work experience ensuring students are ready for employment upon completion of their training.

Additionally, the institutions will also benefit financially by offering services at lower costs making their effort more lucrative for many vehicle owners. India’s automobile industry continues to expand, but the shortage of skilled technicians poses a significant roadblock. While global manufacturers have entered the market, the nation still struggles to produce adequate numbers of industryready professionals.

By modernizing technical education, ensuring that diagnostic tools are indigenously produced at affordable cost, and promoting gender inclusivity, India can bridge the gap between glitches in education and employability. A collaborative push from educators, industry leaders, and policymakers can transform technical institutes into skill hubs, creating highly capable technical force ready to steer the future of the expanding automobile industry. The road ahead demands proactive efforts ~ the time to accelerate change is now. As Malcolm X said, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today”

(The writer is a retired Air Commodore, VSM, of the Indian Air Force)