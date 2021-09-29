IMD sounds yellow warning in nine districts: Heavy to very heavy rain forecast in next 24 hours

The Bhubaneswar Regional Office of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded yellow warning forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the State with the formation of a well-marked low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash over the districts of Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Balasore in the next 24 hours. There will likely be a rise in water level of the Subarnarekha river system following the very heavy downpour, IMD stated in its latest weather bulletin.

“Yesterday’s morning Low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal area of West Bengal has intensified into well-marked low-pressure area in evening of 28 Sept and now it lies as well-marked low-pressure area over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels”, the weather update stated.

Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is likely over North Bay of Bengal, off Odisha coast during next 12 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea, along & off Odisha coast adjoining North Bay during next 12 hours, it concluded.