IMD forecasts heavy rain in Odisha from 18 September

After heavy rains, triggered by a deep depression, lashed Odisha on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today warned of heavy rain in Odisha over from 18 September as Cyclonic Circulation over East-central Bay of Bengal & adjoining Myanmar is very likely to move west northwestwards and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal off north OdishaWest Bengal coasts in next 48 hours.

The Cyclonic Circulation is likely to intensify into a Low-Pressure Area. Under its influence, low to moderate rainfall is to occur in some districts of north Odisha on the evening of September 18. Further on September 19 and 20, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in a few districts of north Odisha.

As per the IMD’s midday weather bulletin, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj on September 18.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal on September 19.

Likewise, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur on September 20.