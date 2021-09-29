IIT-Bhubaneswar starts classes on hybrid mode

About 40% of the students of IIT Bhubaneswar are now on campus and attending classes in Hybrid Mode.

Those who are physically present in the class can as usual attend a lecture and interact, while those who are away can participate remotely in virtual mode accessing the live stream of the lecture, said a release issued by the institute.

Speaking on the initiative, Prof Raja Kumar, Director said, “for those students who are attending the lectures in person, these are like any modern lecture halls with facilities for multimedia projection, document camera, PowerPoint presentations and use of other gadgets like a tablet. Now in order to facilitate live streaming of the lecture, the board work and the faculty member giving the lecture including the interaction, video and audio capturing and streaming facility is used”.

“The institute carried on several developments in its commitment to offer uncompromised education during the pandemic and has been successfully conducting full laboratory hands on to all of its students. I am confident that within the coming 1-2 months, all of the students will have classes running with full physical presence or hybrid mode in the campus. The IIT system has peer learning by students as an important integral part and I don’t think we will meet the situation of sending the students back to their homes, given the holistic vaccination drive the institute has taken up with the support of the central and state governments’, added Prof Raja Kumar.