Hospitalization made mandatory for Omicron infectees

At least 15 employees of the Steel and Mines Department have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the government to shut the department for the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the State health department has announced the institutional isolation or hospitalization of anyone who contracted the Omicron variant of the disease.

“There will be no home isolation quarantine for those who will test positive for the Omicron variant. They will be subjected to institutional isolation or hospitalization. The Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have been directed to put in place separate blocks in Covid Care facilities for Omicron-infected persons”, Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra said here on Thursday adding no Omicron variant has however been detected in the State so far.

In view of the infection spurt in the mining directorate, it has been decided to shut the department for the next 48 hours (December 16 and 17) for sanitisation work. The office will resume functioning from December 18, the officials said.

“It has come to the notice that 15 employees of the Steel & Mines Department have been infected by Covid-19 Positive recently. Taking into consideration the advisory issued by General Administration and Public Grievance Department vide No. 17290 dated 23.07.2020, the Department shall remain closed for the next 48 hours i.e. from 16.12.2021 to 17.12.2021 for undertaking disinfection work and breaking the chain of infection. The office shall resume on 18.12.2021 as usual,” an official statement said.

“The employees who are not attending office will work from home with Virtual Private Network (VPN) and attend office at short notice and also be available over the telephone at all times,” the statement added.