No nation can progress in isolation: VP

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that no nation can progress in isolation and “we have to work together for global development, peace and harmony.”

Citing the example of climate change, he said that it has made everybody realise that the world is one, and dangers of climate change have to be countered collectively for the safe future of humanity.

The Vice President made these remarks during an interaction with a delegation of Young Leaders from the France India Foundation at Upa Rashtrapati Nivas. Ambassador of France to India Mr Emmanuel Lenain was present.

Highlighting that the world has now become a village, Mr Dhankhar said that India’s civilizational ethos has always promoted the idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that war is not a solution to any problem, he underlined that “we have to be in a world where collaboration and cooperation are the keywords.”

Recalling his days in Paris as a member of the International Court of Arbitration, Mr Dhankhar said, “I greatly value French culture, discipline and the strength of French character.”

Praising various affirmative policies by the Indian Government in recent years, he said that an ecosystem has been created in India wherein every young man or woman is able to fully realise his or her potential.

He also highlighted that India has taken a phenomenally large step into modernity and is emerging as a global power.

During the interaction, the Vice President asked the young leaders from both countries to work together for societal and economic development for the larger benefit of humanity.