Odisha today recorded the highest single day cases of COVID recovery and the tally crossed 23,000-mark with a record number of 1,119 patients getting cured of the disease, said official sources here.

Only 35.74% of patients infected of the contagion are currently undergoing treatment at COVID hospitals.

The State’s COVID-19 infections currently stand at 36,297 while the number of active patients has come down to 12,975. A total of 23,073 patients have so far been discharged from COVID hospitals after the recovery.

With the latest additions of cured patients, the recovery rate from COVID-19 pandemic stands at 63.56%. Earlier today the State with 1,384 infections had reported the steepest single day spike of the disease.

A total of 354 patients were cured of the disease in the COVID hotspot Ganjam district. The recovery rate in the district stands at 69.57%.