Heavy rains likely to lash Odisha

On Saturday, the Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) under SOA Deemed to be University said that Odisha is likely to experience widespread rains from Friday as a cyclonic circulation over Thailand was moving westwards and could support the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal.

As the system was over the sea and far away from the coast, it could intensify into a depression and subsequently into a deep depression between September 12 and 13, Dr. Sarat Chandra Sahu, Director of CEC, said.

The system was likely to move in a westerly direction initially and then in a north-westerly direction before crossing the coast over north Odisha-West Bengal on September 13, Dr. Sahu said adding if conditions remained favourable the possibility of the system intensifying into a cyclone on September 12 night or September 13 forenoon could not be ruled out.

Under its influence, widespread rain will occur over Odisha between September 10 and 14 while north Odisha districts could experience heavy rainfall between September 12 and 14, he said.

There was the probability of extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Angul, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, and Nuapada. The rise in the sea level might occur in the coastal districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore, he said.