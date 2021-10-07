Haranadh takes over as Paradip port’s new chairman

P L Haranadh, Indian Railway Traffic Service officer of 1994 batch, has taken over as the chairman of Paradip Port Trust (PPT), Odisha’s lone major port.

During his 27 years of service, Haranadh officiated in various capacities in the Indian Railways for 22 years. Besides, he also served in the Ministry of Shipping for five years, a release issued today by PPT said.

While assuming charge, Haranad stressed prioritising completion of various upcoming projects at PPT, including the ambitious Western Dock project at the earliest.

In recognition of many meritorious works, he was conferred the National Award for outstanding management in 2002 and in 2005 from the Ministry of Railways.

He also worked as Deputy Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port from 2015-2020. He was instrumental in developing innovative marketing solutions like total logistics solutions to customers to attract cargoes like coal, containers etc. During his tenure, he contributed to overall growth of Visakhapatnam Port and the port on the southern coast achieved 3rd position among major Ports.