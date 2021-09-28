Paradip Port Trust organises ‘Mega Health Camp’ for people living in Odisha villages

Paradip Port Trust (PPT) on Monday organised a ‘Mega Health Camp’ for about 1000 people living in villages under Gadakujanga panchayat, Odisha, who have limited access to healthcare facilities.

The health camp was conducted in association with the Gadakujanga Youth Organization. It assumed importance in view of the prevailing Covid 19 pandemic in the country.

Deputy Chairman of PPT AK Bose inaugurated the medical camp. Chief Medical Officer of PPT Hospital Dr Prahallad Panda along with doctors and support of paramedics treated around 1000 patients. They also conducted ECG and rapid Glucose tests. The camp was organised under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of the Paradip Port Trust, according to a government note here.

Speaking on the occasion, Bose expressed concern over the health of people and underlined the importance of the role of industries under CSR. He also assured that more such Health Camps in the surrounding areas would be conducted in the coming days.

AK Bose further stressed the need for creating awareness among the villagers about the importance of good hygiene, social distancing and wearing of masks in the light of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Medical Camp was much needed for the people in villages with limited access to the hospitals, especially in the context of COVID 19 Pandemic. It was organised while adhering strictly to the COVID appropriate behaviour,” a ministry of ports, shipping and waterways note said.

Besides AK Bose, Sarpanch of Gadakujanga Panchayat Samapad Kumar Barik, Vice President Paradip Ladies Club Suchismita Bose and other local dignitaries were present on the occasion.