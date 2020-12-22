In a first in Odisha, the Paradip Port Trust introduced a smart meter project installed at the BPCL outlet in the city.

Rinkesh Roy, chairman PPT inaugurated the project in the presence of senior officers of the port.

The smart meter project has been implemented at Paradip Port Trust by M/s. Gram Power.

The smart meters offer complete transparency to the electricity consumers of PPT along with advantages like monitoring of real time energy consumption data to an hourly resolution, recharge the smart meters by payment through a mobile phone, see the payment history, etc. through a 24 X 7 Consumer Mobile App.