Govt orders relocation of AWCs from rented houses to schools

Amid reports of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS)-run Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) functioning in rented houses, the State government has ordered the shifting of these pre-school centres to primary schools.

The Woman and Child Development Department and School and Mass Education Department have directed the district Collectors for expeditious relocation of AWCs to government-run primary schools.

“A large number of primary schools are closed down due to mergers owing to the inadequate number of children and as these school buildings are in good condition with the provision of drinking water, toilets, and kitchen sheds, which may be used as AWCs on a priority basis. Hence, it is instructed to constitute a committee under the chairpersonship of Sub-Collector with BDO, Tahasildar, CDPO, BEO, and Executive Officer/ AEO of the concerned NAC/ Municipality as members and to decide modalities to use these types of primary school as AWCs”, the departments asked the Collectors.

“It is observed that a large number of AWCs are still functioning in rented houses or community halls. So, it is once again reiterated that due to functional linkage of AWCs and primary school, construction of AWCs building of a village will be done, as far as possible, inside of the premises of Govt. Primary School of the said village. However, as per the latest reports received, some bottlenecks have arisen in the functioning of AWCs within the school premises”, the departments’ letter said.

No AWC should function on the veranda of the school premises, and under any circumstances. However, the timings can be adjusted locally in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, it said adding that the toilets of school buildings shall be opened and made available for use by the children of the AWC also.

The vegetables available in the kitchen garden of the school should also be provided to the AWCs for provisioning of the same in the hot cooked meal for pre-school children in the case of co-located AWCs in the primary schools, it concluded.