A nine-year-old minor girl, who had suffered extensive damage to body tissues following snakebite a month back in a remote village of Nabarangpur district, was admitted to State’s premiere SCB Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday with the State government announcing free treatment to the distressed ailing kid.

The minor girl who hailed from Balijhor village of Raighar block in Nabarangpur district was reportedly bitten by a venomous snake last month. Delay in transfusion of anti-snake venom drugs has adversely impacted her health. As the drugs were administered on time, neurotoxin venom has debilitated body tissues, causing decaying of one of her hands, SCB Medical College and Hospital’s Emergency Officer, Bhubanananda Moharana.

As directed by the State’s health and family welfare department, a team of doctors from Surgery, Plastic Surgery and Cardiothoracic departments are on the job to revive the child to her normal health. The treatment will be entirely free, he added.