The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) clinical intervention facility for critically-ill COVOD-19 patients was launched for the first time in Odisha with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar installing the life-saving medical equipment on Thursday

“Two ECMO machines were installed on the occasion of the 9th foundation day of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. The critical Covid patients requiring ECMO support were earlier being airlifted to healthcare facilities in other States. However, AIIMS now can take care of these patients”, authorities of the premiere centre-run healthcare institute informed on Thursday.

“The AIIMS, Bhubaneswar presently has some faculty members trained in handling ECMO machines, and the Institute is hiring more technicians to operate the same, which will help people, especially those referred to outside treatment”, they concluded.

The Odisha government has also initiated step ECMOs at the SCB Medical College, Cuttack as a life support system for critically ill COVID patients.

The healthcare facilities in Odisha did not have ECMO that acts as an artificial heart and pair of artificial lungs outside the body which removes carbon dioxide from the patient’s blood and adds oxygen to it.