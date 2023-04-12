Golden Jubilee celebrations of BJEM school begin

Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium School established by Buxi Jagabandhu Education Society here kick started on Tuesday with Minister Ashok Panda unveiling the Golden Jubilee Logo and the event calendar.

The Neon LED light was also inaugurated in the presence of President, Raghunath Mishra, Organising Secretary Pratap Kumar Jena, Additional Organising Secretary Sangram Keshari Nayak, Principal-cum-Chief Coordinator Ms. Sandhya Jena, Vice Principal-cum-Coordinator Mrs. Pallabi Mohapatra, Convenor Barada Prasad Paikaray, Dy. Coordinators Mrs. Shibanee Pattnaik & Laxmidhar Mallick of Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee.

The events for the whole year has been designed and scheduled for different months. Annual Prize giving ceremony, Inter school Techno-Fest, Inter school Sahitya Sansad Programme, Summer Spree, Celebration of International Yoga Day, Plantation Drive, Poster Making contest, Street play, Medicinal Flora exhibition, Inter school Photography & Videography contest, Interschool Patriotic Song Competition, Special Outdoor and Creative activity, Grand Pals Day, National Sports Day, Inter School Dance Competition, SRMG Gandhi Jayanti Celebration, Parents Talent Show, Childrens’ Day, Meena Bazar, Observation of NCC Day, Parents’ Activity, Annual Sports, Annual Function Rendezvous in association with Alumni, Foundation Day and Golden Jubilee Closing Ceremony are some of the highlights of the year.

The BJEM School had a humble beginning with just four students and one teacher in a small garage and today it has scaled heights with more than 3300 students, 130 teachers and around90 other staff members.

Over the years the school has bagged many national and international laurels in the field of academics, art, science, culture etc. Being a Community School, it has cemented a distinct place in the educational Arena of the state, said speakers at the function today.