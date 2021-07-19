A 32-year-old man who was on the run for five years after allegedly repeatedly committing the rape of a 22-year-old woman was arrested on Friday night by Rajkanika police in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

The accused identified as Prasant Nayak, a native of Mukundapur village under Rajkanika police station limits was apprehended from a house in Bhubaneswar on Friday night. A special squad of police acting on a tipoff arrested him. Nayak accused of a rape charge by the victim woman in 2016 was evading arrest since then. The rape impregnated by the accused had delivered a girl child in 2017, said Inspector, Rajkanika Police Station, Umakanta Nayak.

Booked under Indian Penal Code sections 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage), 417 (cheating), 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation), the accused was later remanded to judicial custody, the police official added.