Odisha man gives instant triple talaq to wife

Police in Odisha’s Kendrapara district have booked a 45-year-old man for allegedly handing out instant ‘triple talaq’ over phone to his 32-year-old wife after she confessed losing Rs 1.5 lakh to cybercriminals.

A case has been registered against the accused under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. Besides, he is also booked under Section 498 (A) of Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Dowry Prevention Act, said Saroj Kumar Sahoo, Inspector of Kendrapara Sadar police station.

As the complaint stated that the woman was also subjected to dowry-related torture, a case under relevant sections of IPC and DP Act has also been registered.

The triple talaq victim from Mirzapur village, married for the last 15 years and mother of three teenage children, had been defrauded by cybercriminals on 16 February.

She had confided the matter to spouse, who is currently based in Gujarat, on 1 April during a mobile conversation. Infuriated over it, the accused instantly uttered “talaq, talaq, talaq” and told her of immediate separation from the conjugal life, the FIR lodged by the woman stated.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act prohibits the practice of instant ‘triple talaq’ and invites imprisonment up to three years.