Fugitive drug traffic mastermind held in Rajasthan

The Special Task Force (STF) of State police on Saturday arrested a fugitive interstate drug peddler from Jodhpur city with assistance from Rajasthan.

A team of STF, Odisha Police with the assistance of Rajsthan Police (comissionerate police jodhpur) conducted raids at Jodhpur, Rajasthan and arrested one hardcore absconding drug trafficker Seikh Azbahar”, the STF informed in a statement.

Azbahar ran an interstate drug syndicate with its network spread across Odisha and West Bengal. He was wanted in at least five Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) cases.

His latest NDPS offence pertained to the seizure of 2.402 kilograms of brown sugar worth over Rs crore. While his accomplices were arrested during the raid in Balasore district, he had managed to escape.

The local Court at Jodhpur granted the transit remand and the arrested drug peddler is being brought to Odisha for judicial remand, the STF officials added.