Two Bihar cops killed as their vehicle overturns near Ratlam in MP

A sub-inspector (SI) and a constable of the Special Task Force (STF) of the Bihar Police died while four other cops were injured when their four-wheeler overturned near Ratlam city of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accident took place on the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway near Israthuni, about 10 km from Ratlam.

According to Ratlam SP Amit Kumar, the Bihar STF team was going from Gaya to Gandhidham in Gujarat in a Scorpio to catch a criminal when the mishap occurred.

The police said, in the accident, 2018 batch Bihar Police SI Mukund Murari, resident of Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, and Constable Vikas Kumar, resident of Jehanabad, died. Sub Inspector Santosh Kumar, Constable Jeevdhari Kumar, Mithilesh Paswan and Ranjan Kumar were injured.

The injured were admitted to the Government Medical College in Ratlam for treatment while one was referred to Indore as his condition is serious.