Five ‘baratis’ killed in road accident in Odisha

At least six members of a marriage party died and an equal number of people seriously injured as the SUV carrying them collided head-on with a speeding truck on the Mahanadi bridge in Subarnapur district during the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The ill-fated road accident victims, natives of Nimna village under Ullunda block of the district, were returning after attending a marriage function at Kaudiamunda village when the tragic mishap occurred.

The SUV was badly damaged and the impact of the crash was so severe that rescuers extracted the bodies and the survivors from the mangled vehicles by using a gas cutter machine. The injured persons were shifted to government-run Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla and health condition of the injured persons is stated to be critical, police said.

The driver of the SUV might have possibly dozed off leading to the mishap. There is a hint of ‘sleep’ in the accident. It is also apprehended that the driver of both the vehicles might have lost sight of the road due to foggy weather resulting in the fatal accident; police said adding that an unnatural death case has been registered in this connection.