A 55-year-old fisherwoman was allegedly killed following an attack by a furious crocodile, sparking off fresh bouts of man-animal conflict in areas in close vicinity of Bhitarkanika National Park.

An estuarine crocodile pounced on the woman while she was fishing in a creek in Vekta village in Rajnagar police station jurisdiction yesterday. The mutilated body of the fisherwoman, half-eaten by saltwater crocodile, was retrieved today from Patasala River, officials said.

The incident occurred outside the national park limits. The deceased fisherman’s family would be covered under Rs four lakh ex-gratia compensation payment scheme, said Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) forest division, Bikash Chandra Dash.

The Bhitarkanika national park and adjoining Mahanadi deltaic region is the home to 1768 salt water crocodiles as per this year’s reptile census.

Lethal assault by the reptiles and consequent retaliatory attack by people has become a regular feature in this part of the state. The conflict and consequent loss of human lives are most frequently recorded during the monsoon and winter months, the nesting season of the estuarine crocodiles.

Most often, the mishaps occur when the victims intrude into the animal’s habitat, for illegal fishing, poaching, fuel wood collection and honey collection.

The animals, in the wake of depleted food reserves in the river system, stray into nearby rivulets and nullahs. With the water bodies located in the vicinity of human settlements, the crocodiles attack humans, who fish in ‘troubled waters’.