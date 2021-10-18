East Coast Railway transports 2.6 lakh coal, highest in a single day

In an attempt to ease the ongoing power crisis, the East Coast Railway transported 66 rakes of coal from Talcher Loading points to various States of the country, which is the highest ever loading in a single day.

The highest ever coal loading was recorded on Sunday. The initiative has been taken to manage power crisis in different power plants of the country and to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

Yesterday, East Coast Railway loaded 2.6 lakh tonnes of coal towards Delhi, Punjab, UP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh from Talcher loading points.

Altogether, East Coast Railway has loaded 181 rakes of freight on last Sunday; that includes 107 rakes of coal, 31 rakes of minerals and ores, 14 rakes of Iron & Steel and 21 rakes of other freight carried from its jurisdiction, said East Coast Railway General Manager Vidya Bhushan.