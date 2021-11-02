East Coast Railway moves to curb cracker transportation in the trains

With Diwali inching closer, East Coast Railway has geared up its machinery to intensify vigil on the carrying of crackers in passengers, mail and express trains.

Carrying inflammable items during train journeys is strictly prohibited. East Coast Railway has advised all its three Divisions, i.e. Khurda Road, Sambalpur & Waltair to launch a Special Safety Drive to keep a strict vigil on carrying inflammable items in trains for the safety of the passengers during Diwali Celebrations.

If any passenger is seen carrying inflammable items, the co-passengers are requested to inform on-duty Railway Staff like Railway Protection Force (RPF) & Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, TTEs, Coach Attendants, Guards of the train, Station Managers, to save the train passengers from danger.

These apart, adequate fire extinguishers will be provided at Stations, Goods Shed, Guard’s Brake Van, AC Coaches, Pantry Cars & Locomotives. It will also be ensured that the passage at the doors of the coaches will be kept free for the free movement of the passengers.

Carrying of inflammable and explosive objects like Crackers, Gas Cylinders, Acid, Petrol, Kerosene, etc., in passenger-carrying trains during train journeys is a punishable offence under the Railways Act, 1989 and the offender may get imprisonment up to 3 years. To make the train journey safer, East Coast Railway has urged passengers to be careful and not to carry and also not let their co-passengers carry inflammable or explosive objects while travelling on passenger-carried trains.