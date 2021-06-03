In a fatal domestic violence due to alcoholism, 46-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death, then committed suicide by hanging in his house at Bedhachhelu village under Purushottampur police station jurisdiction in Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

The accused Prashant Muduli returned home drunk and was locked in a verbal duel with his spouse Jhili Muduli. Then the drunken man in a fit of rage picked up a grinding stone and hit her on the head which turned fatal. Later the assailant, overcome with repentance, killed himself by hanging from the ceiling fan in his house.

A case of murder has been registered and the bodies were sent for post mortem, police said adding that investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

The alcohol-induced violence is being reported at regular intervals across Ganjam district. The alcoholic habits of male earning members are breaking up the families.