Six juveniles escape from Odisha correctional home

At least six juveniles in conflict with law fled from a juvenile and correction observation home near Berhampur in Ganjam district during the wee hours of Monday.

The juveniles who were lodged at the correctional home as per the direction of the district juvenile justice board escaped after breaking open the iron grill of the observation home.

They fled at around 3 am. The guard of the correctional home sighted the juveniles while they were trying to escape. As he tried to stop from escaping, they beat him up and injured him, said, officials.

Of the six who escaped, two are from Koraput, while the remaining four are from Berhampur, Gajapati, Puri, and Chamakhandi, said officials.

The correctional observation centre is home to 112 inmates. Children with conflict with the law are produced in the juvenile justice board and are lodged in observation homes as per the board’s direction.

A case has been lodged with the Baidyanathpur police station in this connection, police said adding that search is on to nab the juvenile escapees.

The government-run observation centre has a past history of acts of escape by inmates. On 27 May last year, 27 inmates had escaped from the facility after attacking the staff and injuring four of them.