Drug peddler loses ill-gotten property worth Rs 1.32 crore

The Competent Authority under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Kolkata has accorded a seal of approval to the seizure of Rs 1.32 crore worth of ill-gotten properties of an interstate drug peddler who was arrested earlier this year by Bhubaneswar Commissionerate police jurisdiction.

The arrested drug peddler- Sheikh Jamshed- had acquired assets from the proceeds of the narcotics trade. Seized properties included a three-storied building, and residential plots. The properties were purchased from ill-gotten money of drug trafficking within the last six years in his name as well as in the name of his mother Anima Bibi, STF said in a statement on Sunday.

The drug peddler Jamsed was arrested on 20 February last with over Rs 1.17 crore drugs. He is also facing trial in three more NDPS cases.

Seizure of property in NDPS case under the provision of chapter VA of NDPS Act (Section A- Z) there is a provision of seizing and forfeiture of ill-gotten property (illegally acquired property from Narcotics business in last six years).

The STF had earlier sent a detailed proposal for confirmation of seizure/forfeiture of the properties earned out of illegal drugs business to the office of Competent Authority and Administrator of NDPS Act, Kolkata, as per provision of Sec.68 (F) NDPS Act, 1985.

The Competent Authority, Kolkata under NDPS Act has been pleased to pass an order to confiscate a huge amount of property worth Rs.1.32 crores acquired by Jamsed from the proceeds of drug peddling, the statement added.