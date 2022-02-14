Follow Us:
Double dose vaccination curb lifted for Lord Jagannath devotees

Amid the declining graph of Covid-19, the State government has withdrawn the double-dose vaccination certificate restriction for devotees from 21 February.

Statesman News Service | Bhubaneswar | February 14, 2022 9:44 pm

Earlier the devotees desirous of visiting Puri Jagannath temple were required to produce identity proof along with a final certificate for Covid19 vaccination or Covid-19 negative RT-PCR certificate of testing done within 96 hours prior to their visit to the temple.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday announced the lifting of the vaccination curb from next week after a meeting with Chhattisha Nijog, the apex body of the servitors.

Since the daily Covid cases have drastically come down and the majority of people are fully vaccinated, it has been decided to lift the curbs, said the Chief Administrator of SJTA, Krishan Kumar.

