COVID crisis: Puri Jagannath temple shut for devotees from 10 January

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the apex body of the 12th-century shrine, had decided to keep the temple out of bounds for devotees from 10 January (Monday).

Keeping in view the prevailing health crisis, the SJTA and Chatisa Nijoga comprising the thirty-six categories of servitors sat together and decided to shut the temple for devotees from Monday. Besides, some priests and employees of the temple management got infected. Therefore for the larger public interest, a decision to this effect was taken. The temple will remain shut for devotees till 31 January. The temple reopening matter will be later discussed subject improvement in a pandemic situation, said Puri District Collector Samarth Verma.

However, the age-old traditions of Niti-Kanti (rituals) of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha will continue in conformity with the COVID-19 protocol. Only a selected batch of COVID negative and fully vaccinated servitors will be allowed to take part in the annual rituals of Lord Jagannath, he added.