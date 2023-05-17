Follow Us:

Make Puri Temple disabled-friendly: Wheelchair-bound man files petition.

A contempt petition had been filed in December 2022 with HC directing the SJTA to decide the matter within 1 month positively.

Statesman News Service | BHUBANESWAR | May 17, 2023 11:41 am

Orissa High Court [Photo : ANI]

A physically challenged devotee of Lord Jagannath has filed a contempt petition on Tuesday in Orissa High Court slamming the Puri Shree Jagannath temple administration (SJTA) for not implementing the court order in making the 12th century holy shrine disabled-friendly.

The Orissa high court in March 2022 has ruled that a plea to make the Jagannath Temple in Puri disabled friendly involves “urgency” warranting a decision within a month. The court has issued directions to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to make the 12th century shrine accessible to differently-abled persons.

The petitioner- Jitendra Biswal- who is wheelchair bound- on Tuesday filed the contempt petition accusing the SJTA of willful disobedience of Court order, said petitioner’s counsel Goutam Acharya.

