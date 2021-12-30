Devotee donates 7 kg silver, Rs 5 lakh cash to Shree Jagannath temple

A devotee donated silver weighing around seven kilograms and Rs five lakh cash to Puri Shree Jagannath temple, the temple administration officials said.

The temple officials received the valuables from the donor Subrat Rath, a resident of Baramunda in Bhubaneswar.

As desired by the devotee, the silver metals will be used for decorative ornaments of the deities of the 12 century shrine, said temple officials.

It may be recalled here that a devotee, who had preferred not to be named, had donated gold weighing around five kilograms, worth around Rs three crore to Puri Shree Jagannath temple on 16 February last. An anonymous devotee had also donated silver weighing around thirty one kilograms, worth around Rs twenty one lakh to the temple 22 March.