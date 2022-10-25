Denied promotion, Odisha teachers assured redressal of grievances

The School and Mass Education Department will redress the grievances of assistant teachers of old government high schools deprived of promotional benefits even after rendering service for more than three decades, the Odisha government assured.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, who met the delegates of teachers, has assured that the state government will expeditiously take up the matter so that the injustice meted out to them could be undone.

“As per the provisions of Odisha Education Act, 1993, sections 15 (a & b), a teacher is entitled to promotion three years after elevation to Lower Secondary Education Service (LSES). However, a large number of teachers, with quite a few of them on the verge of retirement, are denied their legitimate claim to promotion to the next higher post,” said Secretary, of Odisha Government High School Teachers’ Association”, Dilip Kumar Swain.

“We met the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash recently and aired our grievance. He has assured the ‘deprived’ teachers that the government will duly consider their cases on merit,” he added.