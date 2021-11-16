Daily vaccination dips in Odisha: 43.68% fully inoculated

Around 44% of the eligible adult people in the coastal State are fully vaccinated as the health authorities tiding over periodic vaccine-shortage hurdles have managed to administer a total of 4,03,39,104 doses as per the latest vaccination information sheet of the health and family welfare department.

On the other hand, the administration of daily vaccine doses had dipped as only 38,290 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

The coastal State has set a cent percent coverage of the first dose target by December end while 86.73% of the eligible adult population has so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. On 29 September, three crore doses were administered while the four crore vaccination target was achieved on 12 November.

