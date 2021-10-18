Daily Covid-19 cases dip by 23% in Odisha

The single-day COVID-19 cases in the coastal State dropped by 23% on Monday as 340 new infections were diagnosed in the last 24 hours as against 443 reported in the previous day.

The recoveries also outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in row as 508 patients recuperated from the highly infectious disease while 340 new infections pushed the tally to 10,35,417. With five succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll climbed to 8,290, according to the information posted in the State’s COVID dashboard portal on Monday.

Yesterday 443 infections were reported while positive cases increased by 103 at 23.25% in the last 24 hours.

Of the new infectees, 50 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 14.70% against the previous day’s 16.93 per cent, he said.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 149. The district accounted for nearly 44 per cent of the new infections while as many as nine out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Boudh (2), Nabarangpur (4), Malkangiri (5) and Kandhamal (6) districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,410 active cases.

The state currently has 4,824 active COVID-19 cases while 10,22,250 patients including 508 on Sunday, recovered from the disease.

As 340 samples gave positive results out of 57,293 samples tested on Sunday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.59 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.91 per cent while more than 2.10 crore samples were clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.72% while active cases account for 0.46% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.55% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.82% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.